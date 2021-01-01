From flash furniture
Flash Furniture Rocker Recliner - Sierra Cardinal Microfiber Upholstery - Standard Size Recliner
Generously padded standard size plush lever rocker recliner supports your body and lulls you into relaxation Recliner features plush rolled arms and pillow back cushions for extra comfort; Microfiber upholstery covers CAL 117 fire retardant foam Hardwood frame construction and no sag springs for long-lasting durability Contemporary styling fits neatly in any décor and only requires 12inches of wall clearance PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS: Overall Size: 35"W x 32-66"D x 39.5"H; Seat Size: 19"W x 22"D x 19"H; Back Size: 29.5"W x 23.5"H; Arm Size: 23"H from floor; 4"H from seat; Wall Clearance: 12"