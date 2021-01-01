Sitting on JAXSUNNY Swivel Floor Gaming Chair, casting away all your cares and worries, you just need such time to refresh yourself. After a tiring day, you can choose to play games, read books, watch TV, or take a nap. Featuring 7 adjustable backrest positions, our folding floor chair meets your needs. The 360-degree swivel base brings much convenience when you want to get something around without standing up. Besides, the base cover not only prevents your floor from scratching but also is removable for easy cleaning. It provides both sturdiness with a heavy-duty steel frame and softness with a padded highly resilient sponge. Other than that, it is foldable for easy storage and transport. Color: Blue