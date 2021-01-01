Manhattan Comfort Rockefeller 7-Piece Brown Open Wardrobe Set

You can still have that walk-in closet feeling you have always wanted, save on space, even without the extra bedroom. The Rockefeller 7-piece open wardrobe brilliantly combines hanging, tucking, storing and showcasing with seven pieces that can be arranged to suit your personality and style. Aesthetically pleasing, implementing Mid-Century Modern design and convenience, hanging rods attached to upper storage cubbies work double time to line up and store your clothes, while the dresser and night table provide plenty of space for folded clothing and personal items. Open shoe storage offers easy access to all your favorite pairs and keeps everything in place. Whether it is for apartment living or simply to gain more closet storage, you can choose to mix and match pieces in different areas of your room. Versatile and stylish, this set works for many lifestyles and spaces. Color: Brown.