Rockefeller 2-Piece Open Hanging Closet System in White 141GMC1

Mid-Century Modern 2-Piece Floating Open Closet System for Bedroom Use. |Upon Assembly, Each Shelf Measures: 35.24 in. Length, 17.32 in. Height, 13.00 in. Depth. |The Perfect Solution for the Extra Hanging and Shelving Space Needed for your Closet. |Each Unit Includes 1 Cubby Space, 1 Metal Hanging Rod, and Overhead Storage Option. |Wall Mounting Brackets Included. |Option to combine with Manhattan Comfort Rockefeller Dressers, Shoe Rack and Floating Wardrobe Shelves for a Full Space Saving Closet Design. |Classy Sleek Design to Enhance your Bedroom Environment|Home Assembly Required. All Hardware Included. |.Creating more closet space just got easier and a lot more sophisticated. Almost like a shopping experience in your own home, this piece is expertly crafted with an upper storage shelf and a metal hanging rod that is as durable as it is sleek. Consider the Rockefeller floating closet an elegant and seamless storage solution for hanging extra jackets, work clothing, or tucking away those extra sweaters and accessories you never have space for. Functional without compromising on your space or style, this piece blends beautifully with all existing d?cor, easily blending into any home.