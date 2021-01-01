Rock Widespread Bathroom Faucet

Brilliant and Captivating. The Round Brilliant 3 Hole Polished Crystal Widespread Bathroom Faucet with its exceptional character and superlative quality, crafted with the most exclusive compositions and finest functionality. This luxury faucet has a fixed height to accommodate almost any style of the bathroom sink. The Round Brilliant luxury bathroom faucet celebrates the individual beauty of timeless design styles. The Round Brilliant’s brilliant handles, inspired by the beautiful precision of a flawless-cut diamond, will give the added value of the first impression. Whether your design style is traditional or modern, Maestro Bath products will compliment your home improvement project and add a lavish, luxurious feel while protecting your health, safety, and the environment. The Round Brilliant Luxury Spanish faucet will make a sophisticated statement with its Designer- inspired colors. MaestroBath is made of the highest quality materials to ensure an elite performance and style. This product is much more impressive in person and therefore they offer a Free-In Home Trial for your complete satisfaction or money-back guarantee. Finish: Polished Chrome