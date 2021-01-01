From best hard metal music band design gift idea
Best Hard Metal Music Band Design Gift Idea Rock Music Lover Horn SIgn Heavy Metal Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Creative Heavy Metal text with the horn hand sign in black and white colors. This Pillow is a perfect gift idea for heavy metal music lovers and a perfect complement to a cozy bedroom, living room, or coffee corner. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only