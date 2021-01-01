From omgtac
Rock Exotica Omni-Block 1.1' Single Pulley P54
The Omni-Block combines a pulley with a swivel and offers tremendous advantages. It can replace a conventional pulley, carabiner & swivel and is lighter, less expensive and saves valuable vertical space Weight: 5.1 oz (145 gm) Height: 4.4" (112 mm) Width: 2" (51 mm) Breaking Strength: 23kN Working Load: 5kN It also allows installing/removing the rope while the pulley is still anchored. Max Rope Diameter: 13 mm Sheave Diameter: 1.1" (28 mm) Certification: CE Pulley is small and compact