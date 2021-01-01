Rock Crystal Round Multi Light LED Pendant Light by Hammerton Studio - Color: Grey - Finish: Silver - (CHB0050-05-BS-CS-C01-L1)

The Hammerton Studio Rock Crystal Round Multi Light LED Pendant Light is an artisan made fixture created by craftsman in a studio in Salt Lake City, Utah. Each handcrafted glass piece is powered with modern LED lighting, which gives a unique highlight effect to the glass as well as lights the space with ambient lighting. Hung from fabric covered cords, each crystal is individually height adjustable. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Color: Grey. Finish: Metallic Beige Silver