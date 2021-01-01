Rock Crystal Modern Branch LED Chandelier by Hammerton Studio - Color: Bronze - Finish: Oil Rubbed - (PLB0050-BA-RB-C-001-L1)

The Rock Crystal Modern Branch LED Chandelier from Hammerton Studio evokes the sense of natural forms with handblown glass shades reminiscent of natural quartz crystals. A disc-shaped ceiling mount presents a thin, stem-like structure that sharply branches into several directions, each arm ending with an elongated crystal shade that houses an integrated, energy-efficient LED module. The LEDs bring a warm, inviting touch to the piece, diffusing gently through the glass material. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Organic. Color: Bronze. Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze