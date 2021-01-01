Rock Crystal LED Mini Pendant Light by Hammerton Studio - Color: Nickel - Finish: Nickel - (LAB0050-17-SN-CB-C01-L1)

The Rock Crystal LED Mini Pendant Light from Hammerton Studio is a stunning contemporary addition to any indoor space. A daring design by Levi Wilson, it starts simply with a clean, understated canopy that extends a slim cable down to a cylindrical metal housing holding an LED with a robust character that belies its diminutive size. An artisan-blown diffuser of faceted crystal glass flares out and down before narrowing to a blunted point, mellowing the lampings bright blaze to a pleasant pool of ambient light. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Abstract. Color: Nickel. Finish: Satin Nickel