From millwood pines
Rochester 1 - Light Single Drum Pendant
Advertisement
This is a new type of chandelier with retro industrial features. Rustic wood barrel body, exquisite metal design, and bright enough with one light, simple but attractive. Not only lighting but also decoration for your house. Adjustable metal chain and suitable for both flat and sloping ceiling, more convenient to use according to your preference. Traditional retro country antique ceiling droplight, dreamy decorative heart decorating home, kitchen, bar, restaurant, cafe, clubhouse, warehouse.