Luxor Rochelle Off White 45.27 in. Round Dining Table

Anchor your space in style with the Rochelle dining table. Its round top and a unique crossover leg design draws the eye in and adds interest to any space. Wherever its placed, the piece blends well with any existing decor and comfortably seats four, making it a perfect dining option for a smaller home, and great for creating an eat-in-kitchen breakfast nook area. Contemporary and sophisticated, the Rochelle table is artful as it is functional. Color: Off White.