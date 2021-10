Room dividers do double duty as both functional pieces and fashionable ones. Standing 71'' tall, this one is perfect for adding some privacy to the master suite or just breaking up a larger living room ensemble. Plus, it lends a touch of texture to your space with a poplar wood frame and woven rattan paper panels. A neutral solid finish keeps this piece versatile enough for any abode. Indoor use only. Color: Black, Number of Panels: 3