For a beautifully executed bed with graceful curving lines and luxurious button tufting, look no further than the Robyn Panel Bed by Jennifer Taylor Home. Draw the eye upwards with the gentle sheltered wingback headboard, accented with hand-pulled button tufting. The petite footboard completes the design by enveloping the bed so you can sleep comfortably and securely yet still allows access from all three sides. The thoughtful design details bring a designer-inspired sophistication to any bedroom. Jennifer Taylor Home Jennifer Taylor Home Robyn Tufted Curved Back Headboard Panel Bed, Antique White Yarn Dyed | 50380-3-879-2