Robot Geek Bot Nerd Science Engineering Gifts Robotics is The Bacon of Engineering Machine Learning Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

The funny "ROBOTICS IS THE BACON OF ENGINEERING" design is a great gift for tech nerds and robotic lovers with humor. No matter if coding neuronal networks, machine learning or IoT Devices at school or university. Wear this futuristic Sci-Fi Design with a cyborg's robot hand and a nice quote to show your passion for robots and machine learning when hanging around with your technology nerd friends or colleagues. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only