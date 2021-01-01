Robot Christmas Tree Ornament - Wondershop

Straight out of a vintage sci-fi flick, this Robot Christmas Tree Ornament from Wondershop™ will bring futuristic flair to your festive decor. This fabric tree ornament is designed to look like a pink robot with cute face detailing for added fun. The five-inch length makes it an ornament that's sure to stand out — whether you use it on its own to decorate your Christmas tree or add other robots, rockets or space-inspired tree ornaments to create a sci-fi theme. Plus, it comes with an attached chain that makes it easy to hang from your Christmas tree. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.