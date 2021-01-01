Trademark Fine Art 'Robot Boy' Canvas Art by Wyanne

Artist: WyanneSubject: AbstractStyle: Bold & Eclectic ModernProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas ArtThis ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a colorful robot in the center of the frame.My name is pronounced Y-Anne, not Wayne. I used to not like it, but later decided it's a cool name for an artist. Iï¿½ve been a full-time artist for the past 20 years. I have been blessed to have my work in collections all over the world. I currently live in Atlanta, Georgia with my husband and two children. A spotted mini dachshund and a dozen aquariums of Betta fish, shrimp and snails keep me company in my studio every day, while I do what I love....paint. Life is grand!