Noble House Robin Wood Upholstered Dining Chair, Set of 2, Gray

Turn your dining area into an old-world inspiration with sensible seating and stunning style. Drawing from French country influence, our set of two dining chairs feature an understated rectangular backrest, smooth upholstered seating, and fluted legs to offer your home something a little out of the ordinary while also remaining true to their elegant, old-fashioned roots. Their weathered frames showcase wonderfully contrasting lines and carved accents that encourage both casual meals with your family or extravagant dinner parties with your guests.FRENCH COUNTRY INSPIRATION: From slender fluted legs to a simple rectangular backrest, this chair set offers a French country inspiration for your home. The smooth upholstered seating of this set brings your home together with a classic touch.UPHOLSTERED: Our chair set is generously upholstered, giving any room a refined appearance. This provides a smooth, immaculate texture for this piece as well as plush seating for exceeding comfort.WEATHERED FINISH: This chair set is complemented with a gorgeous weathered finish for a vintage look. This emphasizes the French inspiration, bringing an elegant touch to any space.RUBBERWOOD FRAME: Our environmentally-friendly wood not only offers plenty of durability, but it also gives this piece a beautiful natural-grain look. Combined with a gorgeous finish, this wood will truly stand out in any room.DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. Each dining chair is 20.00” W x 22.50” D x 39.50” H with a seat height of 20.00 inches. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of these charming chairs. This comes as a set of two.