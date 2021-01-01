From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting Robie 12-Light Brushed Nickel Craftsman Transitional Hanging Empire Chandelier with Etched White Inside Glass Shades
Named after the US National Historic Landmark on the campus of University of Chicago. The Robie family lives up to it's name with it's Prairie style of architecture. Features exuding horizontal lines and a broad overhanging. The Sea Gull Collection Robie 12-light multi-tier chandelier in brushed nickel provides abundant light to your home, while adding style and interest.