Roberval Sherald Ottoman Tray

Create a sophisticated centerpiece or display a group of beautiful candles with this pedestal tray. The pedestal tray features a high-quality, rustic, hand-distressed round wood tray, and a metal tripod-inspired stand, giving your home a decadent accent that is truly one-of-a-kind. The wood also features a light whitewash finish and an ornate, embossed pattern on the surface to create an eye-catching traditional farmhouse statement. Its small, space-saving size allows you to use it as a beautiful display for candles, a farmhouse table centerpiece, or a convenient catch-all in your entry, bedroom, or living room. Have it ready in a matter of seconds with a quick assembly process featuring easy-to-follow, three-step instructions. This beautiful accent tray is ready to give your home a beautiful farmhouse aesthetic to dazzle your friends, family, and guests.