LNC Robb 1-Light Gold Modern Farmhouse Mini Pendant Island Pendant Light with Fabric Shade Cage Ceiling Light

Modernize your space with this LNC 1-Light Gold Modern Farmhouse Mini Pendant Island Pendant Light with Fabric Shade Cage Ceiling Light. This gorgeous mini pendant light with fabric shade and brushed gold finish metal cage, add an elegant element to update for your modern glam home decor. The farmhouse pendant light fixture is perfect for the living room, bedroom, dining room, kitchen, office, foyer, hallway, entryway, study, den, bar, stairway, above the kitchen island or sink. Wherever you end up hanging it, it will look great for sure. You can hang multiple pendants above the kitchen island or the porch to create a classic atmosphere.