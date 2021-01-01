PLANTERS Roasted Pecans, 7.25 oz. Resealable Canister - Salted Pecans - Snacks for Adults - Kids Snacks - Vegan Snacks, Kosher

PECANS: PLANTERS Roasted Pecans deliver a rich taste that satisfies—they're delicious and are great on the go snacks PLANTERS NUTS: This 7.25 resealable canister of PLANTERS Roasted Pecans contains about seven 1 ounce servings and features a resealable lid designed to lock in long-lasting freshness ROASTED PECANS: These pecans are roasted in peanut oil to crispy perfection SALTED PECANS: Whole roasted pecans seasoned with salt for great flavor GROWN IN NORTH AMERICAN: Roasted pecans are sourced from Mexico and the USA KOSHER CERTIFIED PECANS: PLANTERS pecans are great tasting snacks for those keeping Kosher PLANTERS PECANS: Nuttin' beats PLANTERS roasted pecans. They're snacks for adults and great kids snacks, and are perfect for enjoying as a game day snack, movie snacks, after school snacks, or as a holiday gift or stocking stuffer PLANTERS SNACKS, PLANTERS PEANUTS & PLANTERS NUTS: Whether you want to satisfy a salty craving, PLANTERS (and Mr. Peanut) has you covered