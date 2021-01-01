From william's home furnishing

William's Home Furnishing Roanne Night Stand, Gray

$108.13
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

This nightstand makes a bold statement in your space with its streamlined silhouette Its understated frame features two drawers that offer plenty of space to tuck away small-scale essentials The top surface act as a perfect stage for a lamp, books and other accents Classic design and fine wood grain surface make the table blends well with other home furniture, ideal for bedrooms Overall Dimension of the item: 19"W x 16 3/8"D x 24"H

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com