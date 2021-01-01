Designed to be used in a vehicle to support working with a laptop, tablet and phone, making this an ideal tool for the mobile office worker. Increase productivity by keeping your vehicle organized and efficient with the large work surface and smaller storage compartments located towards the back of the car desk. The desk is designed to be seat belted into the front passenger seat and is easy to remove or install. The laptop plate extends the computer another 3 inches from the edge of the work surface. With 2 AC (standard household plugs) and 2 USB ports, you can keep all of your portable devices powered, allowing you to work all day in the vehicle. Made in the USA. AutoExec RoadMaster Car Elite with Built-in Power Inverter, X-Grip Phone Mount and Tablet Mount in Brown | AUE39180