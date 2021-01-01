From id lubricants
RMU2080D OnSite 8 Channel UHF Rugged TwoWay Business Radio with Display and NOAA Black
Operates on 89 UHF business exclusive frequencies and features 219 PL/DPL codes, including 6 customizable codes to help ensure a clear signal. Quickly view your operating channel and radio status at a glance with the easily readable display. Meets military specifications for sealing against dust, wind, shock, vibration and other adverse conditions. Powerful 1500 mW speaker ensures clear communication without distracting feedback in noisy conditions. (NWR) Channel 8 is pre-assigned to receive official National Weather Service warnings, watches, forecasts and other hazard information 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.