RM5375TLMB GPS Navigator

Lifetime Maps keeps you map current with updates up to four times a year. 3D Landmarks depict select landmarks in 3D to help you place your position with the real world. Traffic Camera Alerts by PhantomALERT give you visual and audio warning of reported red light and speed cameras on your route. Your data base gets free updates for an entire year. A user selected Portrait Mode allows your navigator to show more of the road ahead. It is also a better fit to the left of the steering wheel! Junction View graphically shows the freeway exits making it easy to know where your exit is.