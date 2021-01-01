From venyi
RM433 Remote Controller Suitable for SONOFF Basicrf/ Slampher/ iFan03/ 4CHProR2/ TX series/ 433 RF Bridge
Remote Control - Used to control the connected devices remotely. Powerful Compatibility - replacement for SONOFF BASICRF, BASICRFR3, Slampher, iFan03, D1, 4CHProR2, TX series, 433 RF Bridge and other devices supporting 433 communication protocol. Easy to Pair - Press any button to pair with devices. Sleek & Modern - Simple white appearance makes it a beautiful decor for any wall surface. Easy to install - Fast installation with 3M adhesive tape or screws. Quick installation. Can match the base to be stored on the wall with double-sided tapes or screws.