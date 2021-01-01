From cadet
Cadet RM Register 2000-Watt 240-Volt 5459 BTU Fan Forced Electric Wall Heater, Brown
The Cadet Register Plus 14 in. x 7-3/8 in. 2,000-Watt Fan-Forced Wall Heater has a clean, low-profile design and quiet operation for comfortable, wall-mounted electric heat. Often chosen for its similar appearance to a central system register vent, the Register features a large squirrel cage blower that quietly provides increased airflow allowing for lower surface and air-at surface temperatures. It features a commercial-grade steel element for durability and is designed for optimal warm-air circulation at any heat setting. Comes packaged with a wall can and white grille. A wall-mount thermostat is required. Color: Almond.