From sunny wood
Sunny Wood RLW3615-24-A Riley 36" Wide x 15" High Double Door Bridge Cabinet White Kitchen Cabinets Bridge 36 Inch
Advertisement
Sunny Wood RLW3615-24-A Riley 36" Wide x 15" High Double Door Bridge Cabinet Sunny Wood RLW3615-24-A Features:Fully assembledSelect hardwoods and veneersFull overlay door and drawer constructionMulti-step hand detailed finishDurable plywood construction for cabinet sides and drawer boxesWhite interiorMatching white exterior side panelsOptional wood veneer end panel availableSoft-close doors 36 Inch White