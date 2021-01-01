From sunny wood
Sunny Wood RLW1236-A Riley 12" Wide x 36" High Single Door Wall Cabinet with 2 Shelves White Kitchen Cabinets Wall Cabinets 12 Inch
Advertisement
Sunny Wood RLW1236-A Riley 12" Wide x 36" High Single Door Wall Cabinet with 2 Shelves Sunny Wood RLW1236-A Features:Fully assembledSelect hardwoods and veneersFull overlay door and drawer constructionMulti-step hand detailed finishDurable plywood construction for cabinet sides and drawer boxesWhite interiorMatching white exterior side panelsOptional wood veneer end panels and matching decorative door end panel availableSoft-close door 12 Inch White