From elkay
Elkay RLR12 Asana Lustertone Stainless Steel 14-3/8" Single Basin Top Mount Bathroom Sink Stainless Steel Fixture Lavatory Sink Metal
Elkay RLR12 Asana Lustertone Stainless Steel 14-3/8" Single Basin Top Mount Bathroom Sink Elkay Asana Lustertone Stainless Steel 14-3/8" Single Basin Top Mount Lavatory SinkHighest quality sink formed of 18 nickel bearing stainless steel.Product Features:Top mountSingle basinStainless steelExposed surfaces are hand polishedUnderside is fully protected by undercoating to dampen sound and prevent condensationProduct Specifications:Installation Type: Top MountMaterial: Stainless SteelNumber of Basins: 1Minimum Cabinet Size: 18"Sink Dimensions: 14-3/8" L x 14-3/8" WBowl Depth: 6"Bowl Dimensions: 12" L x 12" W x 6" DFaucet Holes: 0Drain Size: 2"Ship Wt: 5.8 lbsProduct Certifications and Compliances:ASME 112.18.1/CSA B125-01IAPMO Listed Metal Stainless Steel