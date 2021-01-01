From halo
Halo RL4069BLE40A Halo Home Smart Bluetooth LED 4" Recessed Trim with Adjustable Color Temperature (2700K - 5000K) White Recessed Lights Recessed
Halo RL4069BLE40A Halo Home Smart Bluetooth LED 4" Recessed Trim with Adjustable Color Temperature (2700K - 5000K) Features Automate and control lighting, no internet connection or hub required. Control ON/OFF, dimming, scene settings, grouping, scheduling and adjust color temperature with HALO Home mobile app Full range color temperature selection, from warm white to daylight (2700K - 5000K) Dimmable IC Rated Airtight Constructed of metal Rated for damp and wet locations UL / CUL Listed Energy Star compliant Covered by Halo's 5 year warranty Dimensions Width: 6" Height: 4-1/4" Fits 4" Recessed Housings Weight: 1.132lb Electrical Specifications Wattage: 8W Bulb Type: Integrated LED Color Temperature: 2700K to 5000K Color Rendering Index (CRI): 90 Average Lifespan: 50,000 Hours Lumens: 600 Voltage: 120v LED Conversion Kits White