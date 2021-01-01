From secura

RK61 RGB WirelessWired 60 Compact Mechanical Keyboard61 Keys Bluetooth Small Portable Gaming Office Keyboard with Rechargeable Battery for Windows.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Multi-Device and Dual Connect Mode: RK61 mechanical keyboard can connect up to three devices simultaneously and can switch among them easily. On wired mode, this product is compatible with Window 2000/XP/Vista/7/8/10 and Mac. On Bluetooth Wireless mode, it is compatible with Android and IOS system devices 61 keys: Tiny size ultra compact mechanical keyboard with 61 keys and it's good for Office and Home using. The 61 keys compact layout makes it ideal for reduced spaces. Brown Switch: Slightly quieter and easier to trigger than the Blue Switch. Halfway between a typing and a gaming switch. Some people prefer Brown Switch since it enables you to double tap faster and typists like them because they still have a good tactile feedback, but the audio feedback isn't quite as noticeable as Blue Switch. RGB Backlight: 18 RGB backlight modes, 8 monochrome backlight modes and 1 full color backlight. These modes will give you more enjoyable

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com