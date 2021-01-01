From cleanmate

RK61 RGB WirelessWired 60 Compact Mechanical Keyboard61 Keys Bluetooth Small Portable Gaming Office Keyboard with Rechargeable Battery for Windows.

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Multi-Device and Dual Connect Mode: RK61 mechanical keyboard can connect up to three devices simultaneously and can switch among them easily. On wired mode, this product is compatible with Window 2000/XP/Vista/7/8/10 and Mac. On Bluetooth Wireless mode, it is compatible with Android and IOS system devices 61 keys: Tiny size ultra compact mechanical keyboard with 61 keys and it's good for Office and Home using. The 61 keys compact layout makes it ideal for reduced spaces. Blue Switch: Tactile and clicky with a bump feel. It is suitable for typing. Blue switch is louder than other mechanical switches when typing. Blue Switch is the best switch for playing game RGB Backlight: 18 RGB backlight modes, 8 monochrome backlight modes and 1 full color backlight. These modes will give you more enjoyable when you gaming or typing at night. Make you enjoyable in your working: Rk61 mechanical keyboard with the scientific stair-up keycap d

