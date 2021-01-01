Zline RK527-42 400 - 1000 CFM 42 Inch Wide Under Cabinet Range Hood with Stainless Steel Baffle Filters Stainless Steel Cooking Appliances Range Hoods

Zline RK527-42 400 - 1000 CFM 42 Inch Wide Under Cabinet Range Hood with Stainless Steel Baffle Filters ZLINE 42 in. 1000 CFM recirculating under cabinet range hood has a modern design and built-to-last quality that would make it a great addition to any home or kitchen remodel. This hood's high-performance 4-speed motor will provide all the power you need to quietly and efficiently ventilate your kitchen while cooking. Modern features, including built-in lighting and dishwasher-safe stainless steel baffle filters for easy clean-up, will make using this range hood a simple, enjoyable experience for years to come. This model includes an efficient recirculating system that uses a charcoal filter to trap smoke, grease and odors at the source and recirculate air, no ducting required. ZLINE Hoods are ETL Listed and have one of the easiest installations in the industry. ZLINE stands by all products with its manufacturer parts warranty.Features:1000 CFM fan efficiently moves large amounts of air away from your cooking areaDishwasher-safe stainless steel baffle filters for an aesthetically pleasing, easy to clean addition to any kitchenBuilt-In LED lighting to illuminate the cooktop beneath the hoodFour-speed fan control allows you to choose the appropriate air flow for your cooking situationEasy-to-use turn knob control panelCovered under a 3 year parts warrantySpecifications:CFM: 1000, 400, 600, 800Sones: 0.6, 1.1, 1.5, 2.5Speeds: 4Duct Size: 8" RoundDuct Discharge: VerticalBulb Type: LEDWidth: 42"Depth: 24"Height: 22-3/4"Height Above Cooktop: 36"Voltage: 110VWattage: 385WWatts Per Bulb: 128W Under Cabinet Range Hoods Stainless Steel