RJ45 Female to 8 Pin Screw Term Block Terminal Connector Cat7 Cat6 Cat5 Cat5e Ethernet Cable Extender Adapter CCTV Digital DVR Network Adapter.

Best Quality Guranteed. USAGE: The RJ45 Female to 8 Pin Screw Terminal adaptor is wired in accordance with the EIA/TIA 568B wiring standard for structured cabling. COMPATIBILITY: These 8P8C Ethernet coupler jack is compatible with Cat7 Cat6 Cat5 Cat5e network. EASY USE: Use-Plug and Play, easy snap-in retaining clip, easy to take with you, convenient for plugging and unplugging. SAFE and SECURE: Ensure a secure and corrosion free connection, fixed RJ45 interface, compact design prevent damage and avoid the lack of network signals. STABILITY: RJ45 connectors modular plug with metal shiel. Use this RJ45 coupler to protect the network port of the device. Heavy duty design assures reliable connections.