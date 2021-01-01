RJ45 Crimp Tool Network Pliers Tools 6P 8P MultiFunction Cable Cutter Piercing Crystal Head Crimping DualPurpose Pliers1 Pack

These Professional Heavy Duty Crimp Tool, rj Ethernet crimp cutter for EZ Pass Through RJ11, RJ12 and RJ45 HD with wire cutter, cable stripper, and cable stripping blades. These crimping tools are for EZ Pass Through RJ45 CAT5e connectors, RJ45 CAT6 connectors, RJ 45 Shielded CAT6 connectors, RJ 45 Shielded CAT5e connectors, also compatible with all other RJ45(8P8C), RJ12(6P4C) and RJ11(6P2C) modular plug connectors. Also suitable for wire installation into network and compatible telecommunication equipment Crimp Tool deliver a clean, flush trim on the extended conductors for all Connectors, and designed for large dimensional size cables. Zero flex frame prevents torque loss during the crimping cycle, tool steel die head assembly provides 360 degree of connector support during crimp. This network pliers has the functions of crimping, stripping, and disconnecting. Multifunction in one, practical and convenient.