From curad
25Pack RJ45 Cat6 Slim Profile UTP Unshielded Keystone Jack with PunchDown Palm Holder Orange
Advertisement
90-degree punch-down installation snap-in RJ45 Cat. 6 keystone jack including a Punch-Down Installation Palm Holder Small size best for 3-port and 6-port high-density wall plates and patch panels Wire IDC suitable for 23 to 26AWG solid and stranded wires Nickel-plate plug contacts with 50u gold-plated for low-loss data transmission Pointed wire IDC for fast and easy separating color-coded wires installation