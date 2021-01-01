From creative manufacturing solutions
RJ45 Cat5e Network Ethernet Cable 50 Feet 152 Meters
Advertisement
Connects computers and peripherals such as printers to your Local Area Network (LAN) RJ45 connectors offer universal connectivity to computers and network components, such as routers, switch boxes, network printers, and network attached storage devices. Capable of transmitting data at speeds of up to 1000 Mbps (or to 1 Gigabit per second) Features RJ45 connectors with gold plating for accurate data transfer; Surrounded by a durable outer PVC jacket Backed by an 1-Year Limited Warranty