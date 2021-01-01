From horchow

RJ45 1 to 2 Splitter Adapter, Network Adapter 1 Female to 2 Port Female CAT 5/CAT 6 LAN Ethernet Socket Connector Adapter With PCB Board inside.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

RJ45 1 to 2 Splitter Adapter, Network Adapter 1 Female to 2 Port.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com