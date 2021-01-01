From test manufacturer v2ct 0730 101
RJ11 Modem Cable for DSL Internet Connects Phone Jack to Broadband DSL Modems for High Speed Data Transfer 15ft Long with DoubleShielding to Reduce.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Connect your broadband DSL modem to a phone jack with this 15ft high speed RJ11 cable. Enables data transmission up to 10 times faster than an ordinary phone cord. Ultra-flexible jacket makes cable hook up easy. 24k gold-plated connectors provide corrosion resistance for maximum conductivity & faster DSL internet speeds. Snagless molded connector gives increased durability by reducing strain on the RJ11 cable. Foil double-shielding with reduces interference while the twisted-pair construction minimizes crosstalk for high speed, error-free DSL data transfer. Compatible with all DSL internet modems. That includes AT & T, CenturyLink, Xfinity, and more.