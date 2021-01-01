Rizzy Rugs Rockport Area Rug RP8736 Light Tan, Dark Tan, Honey Comb Diamonds

Collection: Rockport Rugs Style: Rockport Rugs: RP8736 Light Tan, Dark Tan, Specs: WoolOrigin: Made in IndiaThe Rockport Collection by Rizzy Home is a graceful, yet stylish collection featuring a unique grouping of eccentric designs. Bountiful charm, remarkable details, and a myriad of colors and patterns, this collection is fresh and full of character. The hand-tufted 100% premium blended wool is constructed of a full loop pile that has a distinctive, hand-hooked appearance, completely in keeping with the informal beauty of classic d�cor. This collection of rugs is a truly unique expression of personal style. The loop pile construction adds to the eclectic look and feel while also providing an easy care surface with reduced shedding. Rizzy Home is a leading manufacturer and importer of luxurious hand and machine made rugs. Our designers work to ensure that they are constantly refining their designs and color palettes to set the trends in design and fashion ahead of the rest of the industry. Committed to excellence, the Rizzy Home team brings together talent, knowledge and passion to create an unparalleled reputation within the home furnishing industry.