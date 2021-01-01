MOEN Rizon M-CORE 3-Series 1-Handle Eco-Performance Tub and Shower Trim Kit in Matte Black (Valve not Included)

M-CORE is shower design on your time. This valve system is simpler and faster to install and offers additional functionality with desired style choices to create an ideal shower environment. MOEN has conducted extensive research to create M-CORE and what drives the design is a passion to make the workday more streamlined for plumbers and to give more freedom in showering functionality and design for both new construction and remodel projects. Homeowners and designers will enjoy M-Core's improved style and finish options, including perfectly matching mixing and transfer trim and refined details that provide the finishing touches to a dream bathroom. Once installed, M-CORE valves, with new 3-Series trim, have pressure-balancing capabilities designed to control temperature fluctuations in the event of water pressure changes in the home. They also feature volume control, allowing you to adjust the flow of water. Color: Matte Black.