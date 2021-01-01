Rixon Vanity Light by Hinkley - Color: Gold - Finish: Brass - (5493HB)

The Rixon Vanity Light from Hinkley Lighting showcases a rich and unique style with enough minimalist sensibilities to enable it to suit a wide variety of established motifs. It manages to blend industrial and mid-century aesthetics seamlessly with modern and traditional elements, crafting a truly beautiful transitional design. Decorative knobs accent the steel arms for a stylishly sleek statement. Multiple double-glass shades feature a clear outer glass and an Etched Opal inner glass diffuser that work to fill ones bathroom with quality, evenly distributed light. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Gold. Finish: Heritage Brass