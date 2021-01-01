Rivulet Wall Décor

This product is an oblong wall tile made of chamcha wood. Thai artist Chittra Han was inspired by nature for this collection of white and gold wall tiles. Dubbed "Ms. Millimeter," she pays attention to the smallest details, obsessing over every last aspect of her designs, and the results are stunning. This decorative accent for the wall reflects the ethos that Phillips Collection personifies: modern organic. This piece is crafted from natural solid wood. The color and character of wood grain may vary and natural cracks and holes may be present adding a unique character to your piece. Color: White