From sorra home
23" x 23.5" Rivoli Indoor Outdoor Deep Seating Pillow and Cushion Set Corded Indigo - Sorra Home
Advertisement
A stylish classic pattern highlights this indigo and cream indoor-outdoor deep seating pillow and cushion set. The set features a back and seat cushion upholstered in a patterned blend. You'll enjoy hours of comfort every time in your favorite deck or patio chair. Overall Chair Set Height: 23 inches Overall Chair Set Width: 23.5 inches Overall Chair Set Depth: 23 inches Back Cushion Width: 23.5 inches Back Cushion Height: 18 inches Back Cushion Depth: 5 inches Seat Cushion Width: 23.5 inches Seat Cushion Depth: 23 inches Seat Cushion Height: 5 inches Pattern: Ikat Design.