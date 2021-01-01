Oriental Weavers Riviera 8.5 X 13 Indoor/Outdoor Rug - 4593E. RVA4593E259396ST. Outdoor Rugs. Add class and comfort to your outdoor decor settings with this classic Riviera 9 X 13 Outdoor Rug. This stylish Chevron patterned outdoor rug in a palette of gray and brown, gives a charming appeal to your outdoor setup. Durable and beautiful, this power-woven outdoor rug lighter than the hand-made rugs. With low water absorption rate, this quality outdoor rug dries out quickly and is made to perform in the sun or rain. The plush loom construction feels soft and comfortable to sit or walk on. The rectangular rug is made with all-weather material, called polypropylene. The polypropylene-construction makes the rug an ideal solution for high-traffic areas, especially mudroom and entryways. It is UV-protected to resist fading, which helps the rug to retain its original appearance for longer periods. Please note, all sizes are approximate.