Weatherables Riviera 3 ft. H x 8 ft. W White Vinyl Stair Railing Kit

The Riviera vinyl stair railing kit provides a clean, elegant look paired with superior strength and durability all at an affordable price. Fade resistant and built to last, the Riviera is produced leveraging our exclusive, engineer-tested manufacturing process and the highest-grade materials to create the strongest, most durable, low-maintenance vinyl railing anywhere. Easy to maintain, you will never need to paint, stain or apply harsh chemicals to clean it. The Riviera vinyl railing will add value to your home for decades to come. The Riviera railing kit comes ready to assemble and includes all of the brackets and instructions you'll need for installation, making it the perfect solution for the do-it-yourself homeowner as well as professional contractors or installers. The Riviera stair railing is 36 in. tall x 96 in. wide with a T-Rail top rail and 2 in. x 3.5 in. bottom rail, .875 in. x 1.5 in. rectangular pickets and aluminum inserts in the top and bottom rails for superior strength. The brackets provided are intended for a stair angle of 28° to 42°. Since the railing is being installed at an angle, the actual coverage will be less than the rail size. The Riviera stair railing is also available in 72 in. wide stair [CWR-T36-E6S] sections as well as in 42 in. tall sizes. The Riviera railing includes hidden fastener brackets, making it the perfect railing option to add beauty and safety to your home. Color: White.