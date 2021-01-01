Riverwood Outdoor Wall Light by Kichler - Color: Grey - Finish: Iron - (49192WZC)

The Riverwood Outdoor Wall Light by Kichler will astonish friends and family members with its seaside chic. Presenting a clean square backplate showcasing a classic lantern shape hooked on a curved piece of elegant metal, the Riverwood shines crisp, ambient light through a clear, seeded glass shade. The shade is speckled with a raindrop pattern, giving off an â€œafter the stormâ€ peaceful vibe to any outdoor space style. Arrange a series in a row on a patio or flanking a doorway to enhance the character. Kichler, founded in 1938, is a family owned and operated company based in Independence, Ohio, that creates inspiring contemporary lighting. Using clean lines and simple, geometric forms, their designs are high quality, reasonably priced and distinctive. Ranging from outdoor lighting like LED wall sconces and post lights to indoor lighting like pendants and bath lights, Kichler's products are energy efficient and suit a variety of individual personalities and tastes. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Grey. Finish: Weathered Zinc