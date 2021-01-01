Advertisement
Enjoy the beauty of wood door authenticity with the benefits of composite door construction. The Masonite molded panel 5-Panel Plank Riverside Hollow Core Interior Door slab is an elegantly detailed Americana design, featuring authentic architectural details. The smooth surface is perfect for painting and decorating to easily complement your decor. Select designs offer whole-home solutions in coordinating bifold and prehung units. Masonite Riverside 32-in x 80-in Moonglow 5-Panel Equal in White | 1443867